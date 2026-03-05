BJP, JD(U) leaders back Nitish Kumar’s decision to move to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Leaders from the BJP and JD(U) on Thursday have expressed support for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to move to the Rajya Sabha, describing it as a personal and respected choice of a senior political leader.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that Nitish Kumar has played a significant role in transforming Bihar.

“Nitish Kumar has certainly given Bihar a new direction and brought the state out of a very negative phase to build a more dignified Bihar. The rest depends on him. He is our leader and is like my elder brother. Whatever decision he takes will be accepted by all of us,” he told IANS.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also praised the veteran leader, highlighting his long administrative experience.

“Nitish Kumar is a senior and experienced leader. He has nearly 20 years of experience as the Chief Minister. The Janata Dal (United) is a party founded by him, and he is its supreme decision-maker. If he wishes to go to the Rajya Sabha, it is his personal decision,” Sharma said.

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam stated that the move reflects Nitish Kumar’s stature in politics.

“This is Nitish Kumar ji’s decision. He himself tweeted that he wants to go to the Rajya Sabha. He has a very big stature in Bihar politics and is also a prominent face of our NDA alliance,” he said.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi said that Kumar will succeed in this endeavour also. “He has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha and will succeed. His presence will further enhance the dignity of the House,” Tyagi said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections.

All five candidates, including Nitin Nabin, Shivesh Kumar Ram, and Upendra Kushwaha of the ruling alliance, also submitted their nominations on the same day.

Several senior NDA leaders were present during the filing process, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Patna from New Delhi for the occasion.

While the nomination marked a significant political transition for Nitish Kumar, the development triggered unrest among a section of Janata Dal(United) leaders and workers.

Protesters gathered outside the Chief Minister's residence, raising slogans against the BJP and alleging a conspiracy to sideline Nitish Kumar.

As Amit Shah left the residence alongside Nitish Kumar, some JD(U) workers shouted slogans such as “Down with Amit Shah” and accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the party through what they described as 'Operation Lotus'.

