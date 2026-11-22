Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) The BJP MLA from the Hingalganj Assembly constituency in West Bengal, Rekha Patra, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata in a serious condition due to food poisoning, said party leader Archana Das Majumdar on Sunday.

According to the BJP leader, Rekha Patra suddenly fell ill at her home in Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas district at around 9 p.m. on Saturday. She was rushed to a local hospital.

After receiving primary treatment there, the MLA's condition deteriorated, following which she was shifted to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital.

Patra was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) there. However, even after four hours, her condition did not improve much. After this, it was decided to shift the BJP MLA to a hospital in Kolkata. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city. Her condition is said to be serious.

However, BJP leader Archana Das Majumdar, who was present at the hospital, told media persons that Rekha Patra is stable and undergoing treatment at the moment.

According to him, Patra is admitted to the Intensive Treatment Unit (ITU) under the supervision of Doctor Yudhajit Sengupta. She has been kept on ventilation support. There are effects of poisoning in her body.

State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee went to the hospital in the morning to inquire about her health.

However, no health bulletin has been issued by the hospital authorities so far.

It is worth noting that Rekha Patra was the face of the people's movement against Trinamool Congress strongman and arrested Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates in the North 24 Parganas district during the previous Trinamool Congress government rule.

Soon after that, the BJP gave her a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. However, she could not win from the Basirhat constituency. Later, she won from the Hingalganj constituency in the Assembly election held in April this year and became a BJP MLA.

--IANS

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