March 25, 2026 5:02 PM हिंदी

BJP hails UCC Bill in Gujarat; RJD calls it 'agenda'

BJP hails UCC Bill in Gujarat; RJD calls it 'agenda'

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) While the BJP leaders on Wednesday hailed the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill 2026 in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, urging for 'one nation, one Constitution', the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) opposed it's passage, calling it the party's 'agenda'.

The Gujarat Assembly passed the Bill on Tuesday, introducing a common legal framework for civil matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, and inheritance across communities and religions.

Speaking to IANS outside the Parliament, BJP MP Shashank Mani said, "I welcome the Bill. I think there should be 'one nation and one Constitution'. There should not be two types of civil codes. If Gujarat has done this work, I welcome it, and I believe other states should also adopt it."

BJP MP Mayank Nayak also said, "I thank Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi. Everybody will get equal rights because of which Gujarat will also perform well in the Human Development Index. Gujarat as well as the entire country will move towards development."

Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly and BJP MLA Babulal Marandi also echoed that if criminal law is same for everyone, civil law should also be the same.

Emphasising on similar law for all citizens, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad said, "The nation cannot run according to 'shariat'. It can only function according to the Constitution of India."

"Society may decide on anything. There are many castes in society but it is the Constitution that keeps all of us at an equal platform. I welcome the Bill," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra opposed Gujarat's UCC Bill, 2026.

He told IANS, "This (BJP) government speaks about 'one nation, one election', then why don't we have one nation, one education in the country? Somewhere, they are planning to take action against a particular religion."

"This country is for everyone, it's a secular nation. People from all religions, be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians or Sikhs, fought to free the country from Colonial rule," he said.

Bhai Virendra further accused the BJP government of wanting "to implement the agendas of the RSS and the BJP in the country."

"Let them implement UCC in Bihar if they can. We won't let that happen here," he added.

--IANS

cg/rad

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