March 25, 2026 5:02 PM हिंदी

BJP govt committed to upliftment of all: Nadda hails Gujarat UCC Bill passage

BJP govt committed to upliftment of all: Nadda hails Gujarat UCC Bill passage

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda on Wednesday welcomed the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in Gujarat, asserting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains committed to eliminating discrimination and ensuring equal rights for all citizens.

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly passed the UCC Bill, 2026, on Tuesday, seeking to establish a common legal framework governing civil matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, and inheritance across communities, irrespective of religion.

The state government stated the legislation is aimed at ensuring equality before the law and addressing disparities arising from religion-based personal laws. It maintained that the Code applies only to civil matters and does not interfere with religious beliefs or practices.

Reacting to the development, Nadda said in a post on X, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the BJP government is resolutely committed to eradicating all forms of discrimination among the citizens and granting equal rights to all through the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)."

The move places Gujarat among states that have taken legislative steps towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code, after Uttarakhand, while Goa continues to have a long-standing common civil law framework.

"It is heartening that, following Uttarakhand, the passage of the Uniform Civil Code bill in Gujarat state now is a commendable step. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel ji and all the legislators who supported this bill," Nadda added.

Taking an indirect swipe at the Opposition, the Union Minister further said, "Appeasing any particular community by granting special rights, driven by the greed for vote banks and escalating a policy of appeasement, is an insult to democracy."

Through the Uniform Civil Code and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Nadda stated the Bharatiya Janata Party is "committed to the upliftment of all with the policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'."

--IANS

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