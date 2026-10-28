‘People rejected anarchistic politics’: Nitin Nabin on Cong’s zero score in MLC polls

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday claimed that the Congress had scored zero on ballot papers in the recent MLC elections held in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the public was repeatedly rejecting what he termed the party’s “anarchistic politics”.

In a post on X, Nabin said the results showed that whether through EVMs or ballot papers, the people’s trust and blessings remained firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Congress’s score on ballot papers too is 0 in the MLC elections of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh! The public is repeatedly rejecting Congress’s anarchistic politics outright. Be it EVM or ballot, the public’s trust and blessings are only with the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendramodi ji,” he wrote.

The BJP president’s remarks come in the backdrop of the opposition’s sustained campaign questioning the integrity of electronic voting machines and alleging large-scale electoral irregularities.

By highlighting the Congress’s poor performance even in elections conducted through the traditional ballot system, Nabin sought to counter the opposition’s narrative against EVMs.

Party leaders interpreted the results as a clear endorsement of the Modi government’s policies and a rejection of the Congress’s political approach. They argued that the outcomes in the four states reflected the growing disconnect between the Congress and the electorate.

Nabin’s statement is part of the BJP’s broader strategy to project the Prime Minister’s continued popularity and to dismiss opposition claims of electoral manipulation.

The party has maintained that the Congress is raising the EVM issue only to cover up its own organisational and political failures.

The MLC elections in the four states had been keenly watched as indicators of the relative strengths of the major political parties.

According to the BJP, the Congress’s inability to open its account in these contests underscores the public’s preference for the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

As political temperatures rise ahead of upcoming assembly and other elections, both the BJP and the Congress are expected to intensify their campaigns around issues of electoral integrity, governance and public trust.

Nabin’s post indicates that the BJP will continue to project recent electoral outcomes as a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

--IANS

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