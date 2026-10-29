Nitin Nabin chairs BJP general secretaries meeting; party’s future strategy discussed

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nitin Nabin chaired a meeting of the party’s newly appointed national General Secretaries on Thursday at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The party’s top brass discussed and deliberated on a gamut of issues ranging from the party’s future electoral strategy, issues pertaining to the organisation and also the scheduled INDIA bloc’s anti-SIR protests on November 1.

The meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, along with other general secretaries namely Vinod Tawde, Smriti Irani, Biplab Kumar Deb, Sunil Bansal, Satish Poonia, Sanjay Bhatia and others.

Sharing the images of the meeting that took place against the backdrop of the party’s stellar show in the MLC elections, the party posted on X, “BJP National President Nitin Nabin held a meeting with the National General Secretaries at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi today, where he conducted detailed discussions on the upcoming action plan and various matters related to the organisation.”

The MLC elections on 28 seats in four states spread across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka dealt a crushing blow to the Congress while proving to be a morale booster for the BJP, even as the latter’s triumph was clouded over due to electoral setbacks in some of the strongholds.

The BJP president is understood to have discussed and deliberated with the general secretaries an action plan for the party’s multi-pronged campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in multiple states next year, while also formulating a strategy to counter the Congress-led INDIA Bloc's aggressive campaign on SIR-related irregularities and “vote chori”.

Yesterday, the BJP president Nitin Nabin led a march through Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to counter the Opposition’s ‘lies and canards’ on alleged electoral malpractices, the SIR exercise and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, under a broader campaign titled “save democracy, remove anarchy”.

The campaign is a carefully crafted drive to puncture the Opposition’s allegations of vote chori and manipulation of votes.

Adding strength to the party’s ‘save democracy’ campaign, intensifying the party’s mass outreach and measures to amplify the party’s position on the voter revision exercise were also discussed at the meeting, said reports.

--IANS

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