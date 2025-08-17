BJP can't define Sanatan Dharma yet uses it to divide: DMK's Elangovan (IANS Interview)

Chennai, Aug 16 (IANS) In a sharp rebuttal to recent remarks made by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Sanatan Dharma, senior DMK leader and party spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan questioned the very definition and relevance of the term, calling it vague and misused in political discourse.

His comments came amid escalating tensions between the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), with cultural identity, federalism, and institutional misuse emerging as flashpoints in the on-going political tussle.

Responding to Governor Ravi’s assertion that “Bharat is a land where Sanatan Dharma lives” and that “for 1000 years, we did not have any diseases because of Sanatan Dharma,” Elangovan dismissed the statement as historically and philosophically untenable.

“I don't know what Sanatan Dharma is. Nobody has answered what Sanatan Dharma is because they themselves don't know. Sanatan means destructionless, indestructible—that is the meaning. Which Dharma is indestructible? I have asked many times, but nobody has answered,” he said during an interaction with IANS.

Elangovan accused proponents of Sanatan Dharma of using the term without clarity, adding: “They don’t say what it is because they fear being thrown out of society. That is why they talk about everything but do not know what Hindu Dharma is.”

On the question of Gokulashtami and its limited celebration in Tamil Nadu, Elangovan emphasised the cultural diversity of India and rejected the notion of a singular religious or festive identity.

“We have certain celebrations. We are celebrating Pongal. Are the North Indians celebrating Pongal? We have our own festivals here. Are they celebrating our festivals in the North? No,” he said.

He further challenged the idea of India as a historically unified nation, stating: “India is not a single country. When was India a single country? Who was the king of India earlier? Let them name one king who ruled the entire country. A country means there should be some government. Let them say there was a single country.”

Elangovan also accused the BJP of cultural imposition and disrespect toward Tamil identity.

“We say that we are Indians only because our culture and our language were respected by the former rulers. But here, these people don't want to respect our language or our culture. That is the problem with these people. They will say anything,” he said.

On the recent Enforcement Directorate raids at the residence of DMK senior minister I. Periyasamy and related sources, Elangovan alleged political vendetta.

“They will do anything. They have started their game. Inspite of the Supreme Court severely criticising the ED, they are misusing it. The BJP is trying to malign the DMK, otherwise they cannot win elections. The people of Tamil Nadu will not accept them. Even now, they will not accept them,” he said.

Elangovan’s remarks reflect the DMK’s growing resistance to what it sees as central overreach and ideological imposition by the BJP.

As the 2026 assembly election in Tamil Nadu approach, the battle over cultural narratives and institutional integrity is likely to intensify, especially in Tamil Nadu, where regional identity remains a potent political force.

--IANS

sktr/pgh