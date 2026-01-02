Minissha Lamba marks five years of vegetarianism: It’s brought me peace

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Minissha Lamba, who has worked in films such as “Corporate” “Bachna Ae Haseeno” and “Bheja Fry 2”, has completed five years of embracing a vegetarian lifestyle, a decision she says has transformed her life in more ways than one.

Minissha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself looking stunning in a black top paired with a monotone skirt. She reflected on how the change began not as a lifelong resolution, but as a simple one-month commitment driven by her conscience.

Minissha wrote in the caption section: “Today is 5 years, since I turned Vegetarian. Can’t believe I made it this far. It started out within a month. Which is always a Long Time to give up anything that you like. But the thing is, I wasn’t feeling good about eating meat for years leading up to that point.”

She shared that for years she struggled with guilt over eating meat despite having vegetarian choices available.

“Constant guilt over eating animals when there were vegetarian options available. I didn’t wanna live in this messed up no man’s land of eating and feeling guilty. The guilt had to go. And intellectualising my meat consumption wasn’t working anymore,” she mentioned.

“At that point it wasn’t meant to be Forever. Coz forever was too long and a permanent commitment for something I had no idea how I would feel about soon. Forever was too long to commit to give up something I actually liked. And for no reason other than my own conscience. A voice that was building up inside for years. So finally it started. Some action.”

Starting with a month, Minissha gradually extended her goal.

She added: “A month breezed by and I said hey, let’s push this to 6 weeks. 6 weeks became 2 months. Nothing like hitting smaller, closer placed, series of goals to keep ones faith in ones ability going. 2 months then got extended to 3 coz obvs that’s a goal to feel some pride at. 4 months became 5 and then boom… half a year was approaching! Once I hit that, I knew I could potentially do this for life. I hope I stay strong. Stay the Course.”

Calling the experience deeply fulfilling, Minissha said vegetarianism has brought her a sense of peace and alignment with her inner voice.

“Life really has been beautiful being vegetarian. It’s brought me peace. And I wish I hadn't wasted years before listening to the voice in my heart,” said the actress.

As she welcomed the New Year 2026, the actress encouraged others to approach their personal goals with patience rather than pressure.

Minissha concluded: “Happy New Year 2026 everyone.. if you do have any goals for yourself. Try the method I used. Don’t say forever. Give yourself time. Ease into the unknown and see how it makes you feel. 02-01-2021 to hopefully Forever #vegetarian #happynewyear.”

