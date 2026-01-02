Ashes: England include Bashir, Potts in 12-member squad for SCG Test

Sydney, Jan 2 (IANS) England have included off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and seamer Matthew Potts in their 12-man squad for the fifth Ashes Test against Australia, to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson is the only absentee from the side that secured a four-wicket victory in the fourth Test inside two days at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The pacer has been ruled out of the match due to a hamstring injury.

The inclusion of Bashir and Potts gives England flexibility as they seek to sign off from the series on a high, especially with conditions at the SCG traditionally offering more assistance to spin bowling as compared to other Australian venues. Both Bashir and Potts are now in consideration to make their Ashes debut by replacing an injured Atkinson.

Potts has been an unused member of England’s touring party throughout the series but is poised for earning an 11th Test cap after last being in the playing eleven against New Zealand in late 2024. It remains to be seen if Potts will earn a place in the playing eleven, as the SCG the pitch bore a slight green tinge.

A 12-man squad was also announced for the first Test in Perth, which also ended in two days, with Bashir missing out on that occasion as England opted for an all-pace attack. Bashir has also not played for England since the third Test against India at Lord’s in July.

Though England can’t win the Ashes now, another victory in Sydney after the win in Melbourne would provide encouragement for the visitors heading into future World Test Championship assignments.

England squad for the fifth Ashes Test: Ben Stokes (C), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK) and Josh Tongue

--IANS

nr/bc