Ahan Shetty reflects on journey from ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ to ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty shared a deeply personal moment as he reflected on being associated with the “Border 2” song “Ghar Kab Aaoge”, calling it a quiet full-circle moment in his life.

The actor revealed that he grew up watching his father Suniel Shetty be a part of the iconic patriotic song “Sandese Aate Hain”, making his own journey with “Ghar Kab Aaoge” all the more emotional.

Ahan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing alongside his father Suniel with a clapboard of “Border 2”.

In a heartfelt note, Ahan said some experiences go beyond words and are felt more than explained.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words… but I don’t have the words for this. I only know what I feel. I grew up watching my father be part of Sandese Aate Hain. Today, I find myself a part of Ghar Kab Aaoge,” Ahan wrote as the caption.

According to the actor, the journey from then to now unfolded quietly, bringing with it a sense of completion he intends to carry with him forever.

“Somewhere between then and now, life quietly came full circle.”

Ahan concluded: “This isn’t about a song or a project, it’s about time, love, and a quiet gratitude. I'll carry it with me forever. A song that carries the unspoken emotions of every soldier, and the silent prayers of every family waiting back home. Ghar Kab Aaoge out now! Jai hind, Jai Bharat.”

The original song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the 1999-released war drama “Border” was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. The lyrics of the much-loved song were penned by Javed Akhtar, and it featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff.

Directed by Anurag Singh, “Border 2” brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. The upcoming film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, “Border 2” is slated to hit theatres on January 23rd 2026.

