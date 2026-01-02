Treat gig workers as human beings, not disposable data points: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Gig workers must be treated as human beings, and not just disposable data points, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday.

Chadha had extended strong support to gig workers across the country who observed a nationwide symbolic strike on New Year’s Eve, demanding fair wages, better working conditions and social security from major delivery and e-commerce platforms.

“I sat down with delivery riders of Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit etc. This is not a rant. This is a conversation with those whose lives power our everyday comfort,” the AAP MP shared in a post on social media platform.

The nationwide strike, called jointly by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), saw thousands of delivery partners across several states log off their apps or reduce work significantly.

The protest impacted services on one of the busiest commercial days of the year, with reports of delays and cancellations in multiple cities.

“It’s tragic that millions of delivery riders who helped build instant-commerce companies into what they are today, are now forced to protest just to be heard,” Chadha said.

He noted that the quick delivery platforms succeeded with the sweat and labour of the delivery riders and thus must be treated as human beings.

“These platforms didn’t succeed because of algorithms alone. They succeeded because of human sweat and labour,” Chadha said.

“It’s time companies start treating riders as human beings, not disposable data points. The gig economy cannot become a guilt-free exploitation economy,” he added.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Chadha highlighted concerns over low and unpredictable pay, long working hours, lack of social security and absence of dignity at work.

“They are humans, not robots or bonded labour. They are also someone’s father, son, husband or brother,” he said, highlighting concerns over low and unpredictable pay, long working hours, lack of social security and absence of dignity at work.

He also spoke against the pressure created by ultra-fast delivery models, stating that the “10-minute delivery torture” was taking a toll on workers’ physical and mental health.

