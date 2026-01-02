January 02, 2026 2:00 PM हिंदी

Malaika Arora’s 2026 goals are all about ‘protecting peace, moving the body’

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Bollywood diva and fitness icon Malaika Arora is stepping into 2026 with clarity and purpose, placing equal emphasis on physical health and inner calm.

The diva took to social media to share her goals for the year, underscoring the importance of discipline, movement and mental well-being. She also shared a video with a text overlay that read: “2026 Train hard, Protect peace, Build wealth.”

In the clip, the actress is seen working out with weights, doing pilates and yoga.

“2026 goals: move your body, protect your peace,” Malaika wrote, reflecting her long-standing commitment to fitness and mindful living.

As the first quarter of the 21st century concluded, Malaika had spoken to IANS reflecting on the phase marked by change, growth and constant reinvention.

Talking about how it has been personally for you, Malaika told IANS: “Personally, it’s been a journey of reinvention for me, growing beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and now a published author.”

Looking at the films and performances that have defined this era, Malaika named titles such as Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Queen, Gully Boy and Andhadhun as milestones that reshaped mainstream Hindi cinema.

“As we close this chapter, films like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Queen, Gully Boy, Andhadhun etc have truly defined the era.”

She also highlighted Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s body of work from Swades and Chak De! India to My Name Is Khan and more recently Pathaan as films that have influenced Bollywood’s emotional and cultural landscape across generations.

“Alongside these, Shah Rukh Khan’s films from Swades and Chak De! India to My Name Is Khan and more recently Pathaan have also shaped the emotional and cultural pulse of Bollywood across generations.”

She added: “Actors like Kareena to Alia to Kriti Sanon's journey too has been iconic, with performances in Jab We Met, Omkara, Gangubai, Mimi reflecting the evolution of strong, complex female characters.”

--IANS

dc/

