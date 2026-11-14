BJP slams LoP Gandhi's phone-tapping allegations; recalls UPA surveillance controversy

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has triggered a political controversy after alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was getting his phone tapped, with the BJP hitting back by recalling the alleged surveillance of senior ministers during the UPA regime, while the Congress has demanded an investigation to establish the truth.

The controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Modi of having his phone tapped, prompting sharp reactions from leaders of both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.

Reacting to the allegation, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a dig at the Congress, recalling the controversy surrounding alleged surveillance of senior ministers during the UPA government's tenure.

The controversy regarding the surveillance or bugging of senior ministers during the UPA regime centres primarily around an incident involving then-Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee in 2011.

In September 2010, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) conducted an electronic sweep of Pranab Mukherjee's North Block office and private chambers and allegedly found plantable adhesive substances (described as chewing gum-like stickies) in 16 locations, suggesting potential eavesdropping devices.

"For a party that has been the 'James Bond' of espionage, everything, whether they are awake or asleep, will appear to be an act of spying. This is the same party and family that, 12 years ago, when they were in power, had their own Home Minister and Finance Minister placed under surveillance. When they were caught, they claimed it was merely a piece of 'chewing gum' that had gotten stuck. They truly are the 'James Bonds' of spying," Naqvi alleged.

He further criticised the Congress over what he described as its repeated allegations, saying, "They go around every single day armed with a fresh dose of tall claims."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde questioned the credibility of LoP Gandhi's allegations, pointing out that the Congress leader had made similar claims in the past but had failed to provide supporting evidence.

"Rahul Gandhi has made such allegations before, but when asked to provide evidence, he failed to do so. Even now, Rahul Gandhi should either present evidence before the country or hand over his phone for forensic testing. He is doing neither and is making allegations without providing proof. He makes allegations and then runs away, including abroad," Hegde said.

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput demanded that the BJP clarify its position on the alleged phone tapping and called for an independent investigation into the matter.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party should clearly state whether phone tapping is taking place or not. If Rahul Gandhi is making false statements, an investigation should be conducted against him. A sitting Supreme Court judge should investigate the matter to establish the truth," Rajput said.

He further called for an investigation into the alleged use of Pegasus spyware by the government and whether the LoP were being targeted through phone surveillance.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai also defended the concerns raised by LoP Gandhi, arguing that phone tapping amounted to a criminal offence and an infringement of citizens' rights.

"He may face criticism over this, just as he is facing now. However, phone tapping is a criminal act. It is a form of theft. There are many kinds of theft, and this is another one. Why is there a need to tap someone's phone to know whom they are talking to or what they are discussing?" Dalwai said.

"The government is taking away the rights granted to people under the Constitution, which is wrong," he added.

--IANS

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