BJP alleges 'financial emergency' in Himachal, targets LoP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) BJP leaders on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, alleging financial mismanagement and demanding the imposition of President’s Rule, while also criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his role and conduct.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan claimed that the recently presented state budget reflects a deteriorating financial condition. He alleged that the state is facing a “financial emergency” and accused the government of burdening people with heavy taxation on essentials such as petrol and diesel.

“There is a financial emergency in Himachal — it is the people who are bearing the brunt. We will demand that the President’s Rule be imposed. The Congress is simply unable to handle anything,” Mahajan told IANS.

Targeting Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Mahajan alleged that the Congress leader’s “lack of vision” is reflected in the functioning of Chief Ministers in Congress-ruled states. “No concrete steps have been taken. On the contrary, the people of Himachal have been pushed down,” he alleged.

Echoing similar concerns, BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Sikander Kumar, said the financial condition of the Himachal Pradesh government is widely known. He contrasted it with the policies of the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that central schemes benefit states irrespective of the ruling party.

Kumar further claimed that the Himachal Pradesh budget has been reduced by Rs 4,000 crore, calling it a “historic” but concerning development under the Congress government.

Addressing LoP Gandhi, Kumar said the Congress leader should introspect the condition of states governed by his party. “You should provide direction to your state leaders instead of creating a ruckus in Parliament,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, BJP MP, Madan Rathore, criticised LoP Gandhi for allegedly not adhering to parliamentary procedures. He pointed out that he is a member of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and should raise issues through proper institutional mechanisms.

“He should raise matters in the Business Advisory Committee, under Special Mention, or during Zero Hour. You cannot just stand up anytime and start arguing. He never raises issues through proper channels and only looks for excuses to grab headlines,” Rathore claimed.

The remarks come amid escalating political exchanges between the BJP and Congress over governance and economic issues in Himachal Pradesh.

--IANS

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