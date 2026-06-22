BJP accuses K'taka govt of prioritising political rallies over students' interests

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) A political controversy erupted on Monday after severe traffic congestion in Bengaluru allegedly caused difficulties for some NEET UG re-test candidates trying to reach their examination centres on time. The BJP accused the government in Karnataka of prioritising political rallies over students' interests, while Congress leaders expressed regret over the hardships faced by candidates and their families.

The controversy follows reports that a Congress rally in Bengaluru led to traffic snarls across parts of the city, resulting in panic among students and parents rushing to examination centres. According to reports, at least three students missed the examination altogether due to delays caused by the traffic congestion.

Reacting to it, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised the Congress, alleging that the party had failed to safeguard students' interests.

"As we learned through media reports, several candidates were unable to appear for the examination because of a rally organised by the Karnataka Congress president. On the other hand, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, visited Kota just 48 hours before the examination and attempted to divert students' attention," Trivedi said.

He further questioned the Karnataka government's planning, stating that authorities were aware of the examination schedule and could have managed traffic arrangements accordingly.

"They knew the timing of the examination and could have planned better or altered the schedule of the rally. One thing is clear from this incident: for the Congress, politics is important, while students' interests come much lower on the priority list. Parents of NEET aspirants are demanding answers directly from Rahul Gandhi. This is not merely a question from a few affected families; it is a question from the nation, and he cannot avoid responding to it," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge defended the state government's handling of the situation and pointed out that Bengaluru's traffic challenges were well-known.

"Bengaluru has always faced mobility issues. That is a known fact. We had issued a detailed traffic advisory in advance. There was also a dedicated helpline for assistance. Thousands of students appeared for the examination successfully. Yes, even one student missing the exam is unfortunate, and we are sympathetic. However, can the government be held responsible if a student carries the wrong hall ticket or takes the wrong route? If anyone wants to play politics over this issue, we are prepared for that as well," Kharge said.

He pointed out that NEET guidelines clearly specify that examination centre gates open at 11 A.M. and candidates must report well before the prescribed deadline.

"The standard operating procedures are very clear. Candidates are informed well in advance that they must reach the examination centre at least two-and-a-half hours before the exam."

Senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad also expressed regret over the difficulties faced by students but rejected allegations that the Congress rally was solely responsible.

"I have seen media reports suggesting that some students faced hardship before reaching their examination centres. If any of our children have suffered because of this, I deeply regret it. However, a very large number of students appeared for the examination. In Karnataka and Kalaburagi alone, more than a thousand students were absent. Similar situations occurred in Mangaluru, where there was no Congress programme. According to reports, only a few students were directly affected by this issue," he said.

Hariprasad further argued that the BJP was attempting to politicise the matter while ignoring broader concerns related to the NEET examination system.

"The Centre conducts NEET through the concerned ministry and should ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place. Questions must also be asked about repeated allegations of question paper leaks and the distress faced by students. They have a habit of blaming everything on Congress, right from the days of Nehru. Thankfully, they are not blaming Nehru for this as well," he remarked.

The incident occurred during the NEET UG re-test conducted across the country, with around 22 lakh candidates appearing for the examination more than a month after the original test was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak.

The examination began at 2 P.M., with candidates required to report at least two-and-a-half-hours earlier. As traffic congestion intensified in several parts of Bengaluru, anxious parents and students were seen attempting to navigate packed roads. Some parents rode two-wheelers on footpaths in desperate attempts to ensure that their children reached examination centres before the reporting deadline.

--IANS

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