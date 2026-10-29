Bipartisan US Bill seeks to block Trump’s Russian diesel deal

Washington, Oct 29 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has introduced legislation to nullify the Trump administration's waiver allowing imports of Russian diesel, saying it violates a 2022 law banning Russian oil imports.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Don Bacon of Nebraska introduced the Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act last week, Gluesenkamp Perez's office said on Wednesday.

The bill would nullify the Treasury Department's Russian oil waiver, "immediately rendering General License 135 ineffective", and bar future waivers or general licences authorising the import of Russian energy products, the statement said.

It would also prohibit Treasury from spending funds on agreements that violate the Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act of 2022, and require intelligence agencies to support Ukraine's defence and notify congressional intelligence committees within 24 hours of any interruption.

"The President's dirty deal to import Russian oil is running roughshod over our national interests and the bipartisan will of Congress and a bipartisan 2022 law explicitly banning the import of Russian oil. We won't turn a blind eye to that," Gluesenkamp Perez said.

"If the President is serious about bringing down gas prices, he should end the war in Iran, not send our tax dollars to Putin," she said.

"We must not import a single drop of Russian oil. Congress made that decision with overwhelming bipartisan support in 2022, and that law remains in force. It is not a suggestion, nor should its intent be undermined through administrative waivers," Fitzpatrick said.

"Every exception sends Moscow the wrong message: that American resolve can be outlasted," he said.

"For years, President Trump criticised Europe for buying Russian energy and propping up Putin's war economy… Now, Trump wants to make it easier for Putin to sell diesel fuel. He is wrong," Bacon said.

The bill is the latest congressional pushback against the administration's move to buy Russian diesel amid high fuel prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East. Republican Senator Thom Tillis has said Trump "may be" breaking the 2022 import ban.

The waiver has also drawn attention in India, which Washington has pressed to cut purchases of Russian crude. Under the Graham sanctions law, top buyers of Russian crude and gas face steep tariffs, and New Delhi has pointed to what it calls double standards in Western purchases of Russian energy.

--IANS

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