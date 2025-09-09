Bina Kak spends quality time with Varun Dhawan and his family

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Veteran actress-turned-politician Bina Kak took to social media to share a glimpse of her quality time with Varun Dhawan and his family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she gave a peek into their warm and fun moments together. Bina posted a couple of photos where she is seen posing with Varun and his parents, father Varun Dhawan and mother Karuna, who is known among her friends as Laali. In the images, Bina Kak is seen flaunting her radiant smiles as she strikes different poses next to the Dhawan family. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Spent super quality time with the lovely Dhawans at Mehboob studios where David is shooting is latest block buster @laali_dhawan @varundvn and David Dhawan.”

Notably, Bina shares a close bond with the Dhawan family. She worked with filmmaker David Dhawan in his 2005 romantic comedy “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?.” Reportedly, Salman Khan offered her a role in the film, which was produced by his brother Sohail Khan and directed by David Dhawan.

In her Bollywood debut, Kak portrayed the fiery mother of the hero, Samir, played by Salman Khan. The rom-com also starred Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, and Isha Koppikar.

In 2008, Bina reunited with Salman Khan to play his mother in “God Tussi Great Ho,” which was once again produced by Sohail Khan. She has also appeared in films like “Nanhe Jaisalmer,” “Dulha Mil Gaya,” “Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love,” and “Jaanisar.”

Bina Kak shares a close, familial bond with Salman Khan, who regards her as his “rakhi brother” and mentor. She is the mother of Amrita Kak, who is married to Riju Jhunjhunwala, and is connected to the Khan family through her brother, Ankur Kak. Every year on Raksha Bandhan, Bina Kak ties a rakhi to Salman. This year, however, their tradition was put on hold as she was recovering from a broken ankle and couldn’t meet him in person.

The veteran actress shared the news in an Instagram post that read, “Since I am recovering from a broken ankle, I will miss you on Rakhi day, my dear Salman, my brother-like son... I pray for your happiness, long, healthy, and peaceful life ahead. Lots of love and blessings always, dear Salman @beingsalmankhan.”

