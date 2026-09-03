September 03, 2026 9:48 PM हिंदी

Billy Ray Cyrus defends the choice of daughter Miley Cyrus to drop her last name

Billy Ray Cyrus defends choice of daughter Miley Cyrus to drop her last name

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus recently dropped her last name in the lead up to her 10th studio album, ‘Bass Persuades’. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus has now given a statement with regards to the same.

He took to his X, formerly Twitter, and defended her daughter’s decision. He wrote, “Family means more than ever now. I always called my little girl Miley. Just … Miley. Just like I always called my little boy Braison. Bet you didn’t know. I was just CYRUS before Achy Breaky Heart came out in 92. I told Miley yesterday I felt good about her going with her first name. I mentioned Dolly and Cher”.

He further mentioned, “Thinking about it more and more … Elvis .. Prince … and so on. It’s a natural progression for an iconic superstar legend. And the legend continues ! Looking forward to the new album. Now … if only Mercury / Polygram would have just not insisted on the’. Billy Ray part and just let me be CYRUS…… I could have done something!!! Ha ha. All good (sic)”.

Earlier, Miley Cyrus announced her album on social media. She wrote, “Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong,” Miley wrote in announcing the album. “Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That’s what the title means to me. Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album”.

Miley Cyrus has successfully transitioned from teen idol to a versatile pop singer developing a distinctive musical identity that blends pop, rock and country influences. She is known for her powerful vocals and evolving image, and remains one of contemporary pop music’s most recognisable figures.

--IANS

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