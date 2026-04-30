Billie Eilish reveals how dating made her believe in astrology

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Grammy winner Billie Eilish said she used to completely dismiss all conversations about zodiac signs, but changed her mind when she went out with a “Gemini guy” and realised how many of the typical characteristics of his star sign he had.

In an Ask Me Anything video interview with ELLE magazine, Eilish said: “Here’s the thing about astrology. That is real… is true. If somebody brought it up, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, please shut up.' I met a Gemini man and I dated … and then I believed in astrology.”

“Since then, no matter what, without a doubt, I can recognise a Gemini from a mile away."

However, it seemed Eilish's romance with the unnamed man didn't work out, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The “Bad Guy” hitmaker added: “Girl Geminis? Amazing, (they’re) life of the party, my favourite people in the world. Male Geminis? Go to hell."

Her own birthday falls on 18 December, she is a Sagittarius. Eilish identifies with the traits of her own zodiac sign.

“Here's the real conception about Sagittarius, not misconception. Loud, stubborn, obnoxious, bossy, funny, insane, sexy, good in bed… yeah, kinda flaky also. A little flaky. I’m working on it,” she said.

The musician also revealed that she is very superstitious, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "As a person with OCD, I believe in every superstition, so do not tell me any superstition that I don't already know because I can't get into that, I can't take any risks."

“The Birds of a Feather” singer recently "horrified" herself by watching all six seasons of Girls in just a week because the show kept her company while she reorganised her closet.

Asked the last TV show she binged, she said: "I watched all of Girls in one week while I redid my closet, which I was kind of horrified I did, but I really had to redo my closet. And so I had a little companion."

--IANS

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