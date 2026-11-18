Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) The Bihar Special Task Force (STF) has arrested 38 people, including the alleged kingpin of an organised cybercrime syndicate, during coordinated raids across five states targeting an inter-state and international financial crime network operating through online betting websites.

Three women are among those arrested. The operation, which continued from Wednesday morning until late evening, involved simultaneous searches at multiple locations in Patna, Kolkata, Ranchi, Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region.

According to an official statement issued by the STF, the operation was launched as part of the investigation into Case No. 1529/26, registered at the Patna Cyber Police Station.

The raids were conducted jointly with the Patna District Police and police teams from Ranchi, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata, along with representatives of various banks.

In Patna, STF and Cyber Police teams searched several residential complexes and suspicious premises in Raja Bazar, Boring Road, Patrakar Nagar and Pataliputra.

These included Sushila Residency in Machhli Gali, Meridian Apartment on Montessori Gali and Sai Kusum Infinity Apartment in Patrakar Nagar.

Another raid was conducted at a premises near Dr Nigam Prakash's clinic, close to the Pataliputra roundabout.

During the searches, several suspects were detained for questioning.

Police examined residential premises and recovered documents and electronic devices believed to be linked to the syndicate.

The STF said the gang was allegedly operating organised financial crimes through the online betting website www.Baliexch.com and other associated platforms.

Investigators are examining the scale of the operations, the network of individuals involved and the flow of money generated through these websites.

The raids led to the recovery of Rs 22 lakh in cash, more than 300 ATM cards, over 100 mobile phones, five laptops and six tablets.

Expensive watches and approximately 500 grams of jewellery were also seized.

Some of the arrested individuals have previous criminal records.

Investigators are now examining the seized ATM cards, mobile phones and other electronic devices to identify linked bank accounts, suspicious transactions and possible financial connections across states.

The STF said searches were conducted at seven locations in Patna district, two in Kolkata, three in Delhi, one in Ghaziabad and one in Ranchi.

With the alleged kingpin in custody, investigators are working to identify other members of the syndicate, establish how the betting platforms operated and trace the movement and use of funds.

Further raids are also underway at locations linked to the network.

The STF said the operation is still in progress and that a detailed report will be issued separately.

Senior police officials are monitoring the investigation.

--IANS

ajk/dan