Bihar outlines growth vision before diaspora at US event

Washington, April 22 (IANS) Bihar officials pitched the state’s growth and technology vision to the diaspora at Bihar Diwas 2026 celebrations in New York.

The event was held at the Consulate General of India and brought together diplomats, policymakers and members of the Indian diaspora. Emcee Komal Sharan opened the programme and welcomed attendees.

Asserting that “Bihar is ready for transformation,” Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit urged people of Bihari origin across the world to contribute at what he described as a critical moment. He said that government departments would remain accountable and address development challenges transparently.

Industry Secretary Kundan Kumar, who also serves as CEO of the Bihar Foundation, reinforced the message, saying “Bihar Hai Taiyar” (Bihar is ready to take a leap forward). He pointed to industrial growth, new GCC policies and efforts to position Bihar as a competitive investment destination.

Alok Kumar, Chairman of Bihar Foundation USA – ETZ, highlighted the government’s push towards artificial intelligence. He referred to the establishment of a Centre of Excellence and collaboration with industry leaders, including Mahesh Kumar, Founder of Tiger Analytics, and Badrish Prakash.

India’s Consul General in New York, Binaya S. Pradhan, in his remarks, underscored the state’s global footprint. He referred to Bihar’s historical legacy and its future potential.

Community leader Avinash Gupta urged attendees to move beyond stereotypes about Bihar and recognise infrastructure improvements. Priti Kashyap, President of BJANA, stressed unity and the need to engage younger generations.

The programme included the launch of the book “Gaon Ki Mitti Mitne Nahi Deti” by Santa Mishra. Cultural performances showcased Bihar’s traditions through folk music and dance, including acts inspired by regional festivals and songs.

Bihar Vishwa Gaurav Samman 2026 was presented to Saroj Kumar Jha, Hasmukh Ranjan, Rajesh Sinha, and Sanjay Choubey for their contributions in their respective fields.

--IANS

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