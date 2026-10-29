Bihar: MBA student turns entrepreneur under PMEGP, employs 40 families in village

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) In a remarkable achievement, an MBA graduate from Bihar’s Purnia district has become a successful entrepreneur and is generating employment for at least 40 families in his village.

Satyam Sundaram took the monetary aid under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to kickstart his enterprise. Once plunged into neck-deep debt, the young graduate founded his own enterprise after the COVID-19 pandemic, with assistance from a Central government scheme, and today is running it successfully.

His mother, who used to get shattered by the taunts of society, is now taking pride in her son’s success. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Satyam’s family was in deep trouble as they suffered a severe financial crunch, but he didn’t give up.

Satyam began with a small venture selling bamboo-based products. Starting his venture with a ₹10 lakh loan under the PMEGP, his enterprise is thriving today and providing livelihoods to nearly 40 families.

Satyam Sundaram’s father is a Class IV employee. Despite financial hardships, his family ensured that he got a good education. After completing his MBA, Satyam secured a job at ITC, but the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic changed the course of his life. Both his parents fell critically ill due to the virus.

During this period, Satyam learnt that his company was laying off staff, and he, too, lost his job. He returned to Purnia and took on the responsibility of his parents' medical care. While his family eventually recovered, their entire savings had been exhausted by the medical expenses.

Satyam did not lose heart. After reading about the PMEGP in a newspaper, he thought of starting his own business. He travelled to Assam and Manipur, purchased bamboo-based products for ₹3,000, and began selling them in the Purnia market. The entire stock sold out within four days, yielding a good profit.

With a ₹10 lakh loan secured through the PMEGP, he launched the 'Manipuri Bamboo Architecture' company.

Throughout this journey, Satyam’s mother, Asha Anuragini, stood by him at every step. When Satyam began his business of bamboo-based products, some people in society taunted him, questioning why an MBA graduate would pursue such work. However, his mother stood behind him.

Today, Satyam’s business is growing, and it provides a livelihood for about 40 families associated with his company. Today, his mother became emotional while recounting her son’s success story.

“This business has also become a source of livelihood for the artisans working in Satyam’s factory. Ten skilled artisans are employed here,” she said.

The artisans are also expressing their appreciation for Satyam’s efforts and the employment opportunities that he has created.

Today, Satyam’s bamboo products are reaching various parts of the country, extending well beyond Purnia. He has stalls at several railway stations, including Purnia, Katihar, Danapur, and Hajipur. What began as a small-scale venture has now become a means of livelihood for many families.

Satyam’s story is that of a success achieved with sheer grit and determination.

--IANS

mr/dan