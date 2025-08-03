Bihar Business Mahakumbh 2025 begins today in Patna

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The three-day Bihar Business Mahakumbh 2025 is scheduled to begin on Sunday at Gyan Bhawan in Patna, drawing significant attention from business leaders, policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs across the country.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with Industries Minister Nitish Mishra and Bihar Chamber of Commerce & Industries President Subhash Patwari also in attendance.

The Mahakumbh, themed "Local to Global", is being positioned as a landmark event to propel Bihar into the national and international business spotlight.

Designed as a convergence point for trade, startups, and MSMEs, the event seeks to highlight Bihar’s growing entrepreneurial spirit and untapped business potential. Organisers expect more than Rs 1,000 crore in investment announcements and business commitments over the course of the event.

More than 150 investors, startup founders, and business leaders are participating, alongside government officials, angel investors, industry experts, and embassy representatives. The event is also expected to attract over 30,000 attendees, including grassroots entrepreneurs, women-led enterprises, youth innovators, and self-help groups from across the state.

Over the next three days, Gyan Bhawan will host a series of engaging activities, including startup pitch sessions, themed panel discussions, mentorship workshops, networking expos, and innovation showcases.

The exhibition showcases booths across multiple themed zones, including the global export pavilion, district innovation showcase, youth Startup hall, women enterprise Zone, and Skill to Startup. These segments highlight indigenous products such as Madhubani paintings, Bag tapistries, bamboo‑clay crafts, and “Made in Bihar” agricultural and food‑processing items, now ready for global markets.

The platform will enable Bihar’s entrepreneurs to connect directly with funding agencies, venture capitalists, and policy stakeholders, offering tangible pathways to scale and globalise their ventures.

--IANS

rs/