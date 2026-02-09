'Big win for Indian tennis': Pant hails India's Davis Cup qualifier win over the Netherlands

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant on Monday lauded the Indian men's tennis team for its win in the Davis Cup Qualifiers 1st Round against the Netherlands.

Dhakshineswar Suresh singlehandedly steered India past world No. 6 Netherlands in the Davis Cup Qualifiers 1st Round under the lights on a thrilling Sunday in Bengaluru. The victory paved India's way to September’s Qualifiers 2nd Round, where they will compete to make it to the eight-team Davis Cup Finals.

"Big win for Indian tennis in the Davis Cup Qualifiers. Getting past the Netherlands and qualifying for the second round takes serious grit. Well played, boys," Pant posted on X.

After earning India a point against the Dutch team's highest-ranked player, Jesper De Jong, in Saturday’s singles, Suresh teamed up with Yuki Bhambri for the doubles against David Pel and Sander Arends to start the day.

Playing together for the first time, the Indian pair produced an inspired performance, clinching a 7-6(0), 3-6, 7-6(1) win after three hours to edge the hosts ahead in the tie for the first time.

India needed Sumit Nagal’s success in the first reverse singles for a victory, but De Jong redeemed himself to take the match 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, restoring the equilibrium. Nagal notably played with a grade two tear in his right thigh, a brave effort which proved vital as it bought his teammate more than three hours to recover.

World No. 457 Suresh returned to court for the decider against the less-fatigued Guy Den Ouden. Still, while Den Ouden struggled to find his first serve, he churned out the aces, finishing the contest on 15 and without facing a break point.

With the effort, he became the first Indian to win three matches in a Davis Cup tie since Leander Paes in 2004. It also ensured India of its deepest run in the World Cup of Tennis since losing in the last 16 to defending champions Serbia 15 years ago.

