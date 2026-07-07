Big B on procrastination: 'Kal kabhi nahi aata'

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan has penned a note talking about procrastination, saying the human brain is an overflowing reservoir of information, yet time keeps slipping away as people continue to postpone tasks.

The 83-year-old megastar took to his blog, reminding everyone that "tomorrow never comes."

He wrote: “... the brain is a saturated data bank - so much to gather and learn and do .. so much time needed and it slips away with the thought that ‘kal karengay’. “Lekin woh kal kabhi nahi aata! Kal aata hai, jo kaam kal pe chora tha, woh hua nahi!! (sic)”

Talking about the “overflowing reservoir of information”, he added: “And the information machinery of the times has overtaken all natural processes .. each moment a different view point, a different learning .. how much to imbibe ?? so the solution ?? I have no idea .. Love (sic).”

Talking about work, Amitabh, the octogenarian, is currently keeping busy with the “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is an epic mythological science fiction film that also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The first installment is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

He will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

Big B was last seen on screen in the action thriller film Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

The film follows a senior police officer who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

--IANS

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