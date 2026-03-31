Bhumi Pednekkar says it’s ‘heartbreaking’ to see women-led stories shrinking in mainstream cinema

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar, who recently attended the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, believes that while the space for women-led narratives may be shrinking in mainstream cinema, the rise of OTT platforms has opened up stronger and more meaningful opportunities for female actors.

“I feel with OTT, especially for women, the narrative has become a lot stronger because a lot of those shows, a lot of those films are led by women, which is maybe shrinking in mainstream cinema,” Bhumi, who started her film journey in an unconventional role in the 2015 film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, said.

“Unfortunately, it's really heartbreaking that that's happening,” added the actress, who was then seen in meaningful cinema such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala and Saand Ki Aankh.

She acknowledged that digital platforms have emerged as a powerful alternative, offering rich and diverse roles driven by women. According to her, this shift has allowed actresses to explore more layered and courageous roles.

“But at the same time, there's a rise of these platforms where we get great opportunities. So absolutely, I think women have always been a lot more courageous, and they are a lot more brave while choosing their scripts.”

“And I think OTT just kind of gives them the right platform,” concluded Bhumi, who did not shy away from playing characters with substance, such as a closeted lesbian in Badhaai Do, social dramas Bheed, Afwaah and Bhakshak.

She was last seen in Daldal, a psychological crime thriller television series created by Suresh Triveni and directed by Amrit Raj Gupta. The series is based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar.

Daldal follows DCP Rita Ferreira, the youngest officer to head the Mumbai Crime Branch, as she is drawn into a tense, emotionally exhaustive investigation into a brutal serial killer terrorising the city.

--IANS

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