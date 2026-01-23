Bhumi Pednekkar meets spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, calls herself ‘blessed’ 

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar recently had the privilege of meeting the spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and called herself ‘truly blessed.’

The actress shared a serene set of pic from her recent meeting with spiritual leader and offered a glimpse into a calm and reflective moment from the gathering.

Sharing the pictures on her social media account, Bhumi wrote, “Blessings Thank you Gurudev for enlightening us. Truly blessed to have had the opportunity to spend time with you @srisriravishankar.”

In the first picture, Bhumi is seen standing beside Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, smiling gently as the spiritual guru is seen sitting calmly in a chair, dressed in white. The actress looks elegant in an ivory traditional outfit paired with a yellow dupatta.

The second picture captures an intimate moment of interaction, where Bhumi is seated barefoot, and listening attentively as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks, also surrounded by a small group of people.

The third click shows Bhumi bending forward to seek blessings, as the spiritual leader gently places a yellow shawl over her.

On the professional front, Bhumi is all DCP Rita Ferreira, played by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, as she embarks on a dangerous investigation to track down a cold-blooded serial killer.

Talking about the series, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar said, “Playing Rita Ferreira has been one of the most intense and creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. She is a woman forged by ambition, haunted by doubt, and burdened by the weight of her past, a character who demanded that I explore the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength in ways I had never done before. Stepping into her world was both challenging and deeply rewarding, as Rita's journey mirrors the complexities we all face when confronting our own demons”.

“Reuniting with Vikram, after the hugely successful ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’, was like a homecoming, and I am profoundly grateful to Suresh, Amrit, and the entire team behind this series for entrusting me with such a richly layered and emotionally demanding role. Daldal holds a special place in my heart. I hope Rita's story resonates with viewers as powerfully as it has with me”.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni, the series is an Abundantia Entertainment production, and is set to stream on Prime Video on January 30.

