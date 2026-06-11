June 11, 2026 10:44 PM हिंदी

Bhumi Pednekkar expresses her wish to shoot a film in Sikkim

Bhumi Pednekkar expresses her wish to shoot a film in Sikkim

Gangtok, June 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekkar, who is on a three-day visit to Sikkim, expressed her wish to shoot a film in the beautiful state.

"I really hope I get to do a film here and come back to Sikkim," she said.

She further went on to applaud the state's commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Bhumi urged the other states to draw inspiration from Sikkim's climate-first approach.

Revealing that she felt a deep personal connection with the state's environmental ethos, Bhumi shared, "What I connected with most deeply is the fact that Sikkim is a climate-first, environment-first, green state. For somebody like me, whose life's passion is sustainability and environmental conservation, I resonated very deeply with everything that the state stands for."

Taken by the natural beauty of the place, Bhumi described it as "heaven on earth".

"You people are so lucky. You literally live in heaven. I don't think there was a single view that I saw and wasn't amazed by," she shared.

She went on to reveal that she had one of her most profound meditation experiences in Sikkim, thanks to the peaceful environment of the state.

"I was telling my friends that one of the quickest and strongest meditation sessions I have ever had happened here because of the energy and vibrations of this place."

Shedding light on Sikkim's praiseworthy achievements in the environmental sector, Bhumi credited the residents and policymakers of the state for prioritising sustainability and ecological conservation.

"Now more than ever, we need climate-first policies. Other states should get inspired by what Sikkim is doing, whether it is the ban on single-use plastics or the general empathy and love towards nature," added the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress.

Work-wise, Bhumi is gearing up for season two of her acclaimed series, “Daldal”.

She has also been roped in for a romantic comedy, co-starring Imran Khan.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Indian Navy recovers unexploded missile warhead from merchant tanker off Kochi

Indian Navy recovers unexploded missile warhead from merchant tanker off Kochi

Warm-up games gave India exposure, confidence ahead of starting their campaign in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, says bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women’s T20 WC: Warm-up games gave India exposure, confidence ahead of starting campaign, says Salvi

India continues to be among world’s fastest-growing major economies: FM Sitharaman

India continues to be among world’s fastest-growing major economies: FM Sitharaman

Kira Chathli to lead England A against India A in women’s T20 and 50-over series. Photo credit: Surrey Cricket

Kira Chathli to lead England A against India A in women’s T20 and 50-over series

Transform demographic dividend into development dividend: PM Modi urges states

Transform demographic dividend into development dividend: PM Modi urges states

Bhumi Pednekkar expresses her wish to shoot a film in Sikkim

Bhumi Pednekkar expresses her wish to shoot a film in Sikkim

No rush on deciding Ben Stokes' future as England player, considering alcohol ban, says England men’s managing director Rob Key. Photo credit: EnglandCricket

No rush on deciding Stokes' future as England player, considering alcohol ban, says Rob Key

In a first, all 28 state CMs join NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting

In a first, all 28 state CMs join NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting

DD Sports to show matches free. When and where to watch other games in India, know all details

FIFA World Cup 2026: DD Sports to show matches free. When and where to watch other games in India, know all details

UN maritime head condemns attack on tanker with India crew

UN maritime head condemns attack on tanker with India crew