Bhumi Pednekar plans to skip gym, blames the weather

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar gave fans a glimpse of her playful side as she joked about skipping her workout, blaming the gloomy yet soothing weather in the city.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a cheerful selfie in which she is seen winking at the camera.

The actress is seen dressed in a casual white T-shirt paired with a rudraksha bead necklace. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "This girl has full plans of skipping gym. Blaming it on the weather."

The actress was seen enjoying her recent short getaway amidst nature, baby goats and all things organic.

The actress, who recently took a break from her busy schedule, was seen immersing herself in nature, and spending two weeks at a farm that she described as her "home away from home."

Bhumi shared glimpses from her countryside retreat on her social media account, and captioned the post as, "Main aur meeeiiiinnnnn

Spent two weeks being a farm girlie and it was

My home away from home, surrounded by nature and everything I love."

The actress’ recent posts on her social media account have been speaking volumes about embracing spirituality and nature.

The actress had recently opened up on her inward journey, as she met the spiritual and temporal leader of Tibet, 14th Dalai Lama.

A few weeks ago, Bhumi had taken to her social media account, and shared a series of pictures of her visit from Dharamshala where she met the spiritual leader.

She also penned a long note in the caption, and wrote, “In the presence of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, everything felt lighter, calmer & surreal. The moment I walked away, I realised tears were flowing down my face”.

She further mentioned, “It’s a feeling I can’t fully explain, only deeply felt. I’ve been on an inward journey and these moments of magic fill my heart with gratitude for the life we have been given. Truly blessed to have experienced a moment of such peace, grace & compassion. A memory I’ll carry with me forever”.

–IANS

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