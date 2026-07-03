Bhumi Pednekar highlights monsoon pollution reality: ‘Rain reveals what we leave behind’

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has shared a powerful environmental message highlighting the hidden impact of plastic waste during the monsoon season.

In her recent post on Instagram, she pointed out that the first rains not only clean the streets but also expose the large amount of waste left behind, including plastic bottles, food wrappers, and single-use packaging. Emphasising how this pollution eventually reaches drains, rivers, oceans, and even the food chain, Bhumi urged people to reflect on their everyday choices.

Sharing a series of posts, the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ wrote, “When the first monsoon showers arrive, they don’t just wash our streets. They also carry everything we have left behind. - Plastic bottles. - Food wrappers. - Carry bags.- Single-use packaging.”

“What begins on our roads often ends up in drains, rivers, oceans, and eventually, our food chain. This monsoon, let’s remember. The rain isn’t creating the pollution. It’s revealing it. Small choices today can have a lasting impact tomorrow.”

The text on the first slide read, “What happens to Plastic during the monsoon? The rain does not wash it away, it spreads everywhere.” The second slide says, “Every plastic wrapper, bottle, or bag on the street has somewhere to go. When the rains arrive, stormwater carries it into drains, rivers, lakes and eventually….our oceans.”

Bhumi had earlier highlighted the urgent need for effective rainwater harvesting systems in India’s rapidly growing cities. She pointed out that a large portion of rainwater falling in urban areas goes unused. The ‘Badhaai Do’ actress explained that rapid urbanisation and expanding concrete infrastructure are reducing the ground’s natural ability to absorb water, making rainwater harvesting more important than ever.

She had written, “Every monsoon, India receives billions of litres of rain. Yet many cities face water shortages just a few months later. Why? Because much of the rainwater that falls on our cities never gets a chance to recharge the ground. Instead, it flows through drains and eventually into the sea.”

--IANS

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