Bholath Hockey Cup 2026: RGHA girls clinch title with dominant 5-1 win in final

Jalandhar, March 23 (IANS) Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) girls' team delivered a spectacular performance to be crowned champions of the Bholath Hockey Cup 2026 (Women), comprehensively defeating Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Amritsar 5-1 in the final at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Sunday.

Led by captain Baljeet Kaur, the academy girls dictated the pace of the title clash from the opening whistle. RGHA secured a 1-0 lead in the first quarter and doubled their advantage just before halftime. A stunning three-goal blitz in the third quarter effectively sealed the championship, highlighting their attacking prowess and cohesive team play. GNDU Amritsar managed a late consolation goal in the final quarter, but Roundglass remained firmly in control to close out the 5-1 victory.

In the semifinal played on Saturday, they overcame a strong challenge from BSF Jalandhar, securing a convincing 3-1 win. The team established an early 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes through two precise penalty corner conversions and sealed the match with a brilliant field goal in the 50th minute, demonstrating both tactical execution and defensive solidity.

The championship victory at the Bholath Hockey Cup adds to the academy's string of strong and consistent performances this year. The triumphant campaign highlights the growing physical and tactical maturity of the young athletes and reflects the success of Roundglass' structured grassroots talent development program in Punjab

The teams of Petroleum Sports Control Board (PSCB) Mumbai and Indian Navy Mumbai entered the semifinals by winning their respective matches. Mohanbir Bal, Gurjit Singh Patti, Australia, Parminder Sandhu, and colleagues played the quarterfinal matches on the first day of the country’s biggest prize money tournament, being held at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.

--IANS

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