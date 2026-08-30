Bhavna Pani recalls meeting Saif Ali Khan on the sets of 'Haiwaan': He remembered me

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Bhavna Pani talked about her experience of working with Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan's upcoming drama 'Haiwaan', which also stars Akshay Kumar.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Bhavna shared that she had previously worked with Saif in an advertisement for the soft drink brand Pepsi.

She said that as she met Saif again for 'Haiwaan', she was surprised to learn that Saif remembered her.

Bhavna told IANS, "I had a lot of fun. Saif sir and I had earlier done an advertisement for Pepsi, and I was very surprised when we met again."

Bhavna had introduced herself, saying, "Hi, I am Bhavna." To which, Saif had said, "Yes, I know you, Bhavna Pani."

Realizing that Saif remembered her and the ad even after almost 2 decades, she was like, "Wow, you remember?".

Praising Saif, she added, "He is a very good person. He gives a lot of respect and importance to everyone, and he remembers people. I was very impressed. He is also a very good human being."

Meanwhile, Bhavna had recently worked with Akshay in the movie 'Bhooth Bangla'.

Shedding light on Akshay's unique working style during the same conversation, she shared how Akshay kept the atmosphere on set light with games, cricket sessions, and occasional pranks.

When asked whether Akshay had ever played a prank on her during the shoot of 'Bhooth Bangla', Bhavna revealed that every member of the cast and crew had to be extremely careful around Akshay so that they do not fall prey to his pranks.

"You have to be very careful with him, not just with me but with everyone. He never spared Paresh sir or Rajpal ji either. There was one funny thing. We used to play Ludo on his iPad. We would all lose, but he would always win,” Bhavna said.

--IANS

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