Bhavna Pani on Akshay Kumar’s pranks on ‘Bhooth Bangla’ sets: ‘He never spared Paresh Rawal or Rajpal Yadav’

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Bhavna Pani opened up about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar in the film “Bhooth Bangla.”

Talking about the actor’s unique working style, she revealed how Akshay kept the atmosphere on set light with his games, cricket sessions, and occasional pranks. Speaking about Akshay’s approach to work, Bhavna said that the actor has a “very different way of working” and enjoys incorporating games into his time on set.

When asked whether Akshay had ever played a prank on her, Bhavna said that everyone had to be careful around the actor because he did not spare anyone when it came to his pranks. “You have to be very careful with him, not just with me but with everyone. He never spared Paresh sir or Rajpal ji either. There was one funny thing. We used to play Ludo on his iPad. We would all lose, but he would always win.”

She also evealed that most of her scenes and shots were with Akshay, adding that he was often seen playing cricket while shooting.

Bhavna stated, “Akshay sir has a very different way of working. He has a lot of fun and believes in games. All my scenes and shots were with him. Hardly did I have a shot without him. He was constantly playing cricket on the sets. He carried the entire set on his shoulders and maintained a very light atmosphere. At the same time, he was extremely disciplined. He never really left the set and was very focused, but he also knew how to have fun.”

“Bhooth Bangla," directed by Priyadarshan, was produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Asrani. It was released on 17 April 2026.

--IANS

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