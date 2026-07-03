Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbhaachiya celebrate younger son Kaju's ‘Annaprashan’ ceremony

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Star comedian and television host Bharti Singh gave fans a glimpse of her younger son Yashveer Limbachiyaa, fondly called Kaju, as they celebrated his 'Annaprashan' ceremony.

The second time mommy shared the entire celebration in her latest vlog on her YouTube channel.

The video captured many heartwarming moments from the traditional ceremony, which marked Kaju's first solid meal.

Bharti and her husband, writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, were seen having organised a small puja at their house, where the venue was beautifully decorated with flowers.

Family members and friends of the couple gathered for the occasion, with some relatives travelling all the way from Amritsar to be a part of the celebration, as mentioned by Bharti.

Amid the holy Vedic chants and prayers, the couple performed the ‘Annaprashan’ ritual before feeding seven-month-old Kaju his first taste of kheer.

Bharti was seen expressing gratitude to Lord Ganesha by chanting, "Ganpati Bappa Morya," and said that their little one could now start enjoying regular food.

The vlog also showed family members lovingly feeding the little one kheer and also showered him with gifts. Bharti and Haarsh looked overjoyed and joked that both of them were willing to accept gifts on behalf of Kaju.

The little one appeared cheerful throughout the ceremony as he sat in his mother's lap.

Bharti and Haarsh’s elder son Laksh Limbachiyaa, popularly known as Gola, was also seen enjoying the occasion.

Following the rituals, the family came together for a festive meal and spent time playing games and celebrating the occasion.

Bharti and Haarsh welcomed their second bundle of joy in December last year.

Talking about the couple, they are considered among television's most popular celebrity couples and have collaborated on many comedy and reality shows over the years.

Bharti who is touted to be one of India's most loved comedians, has entertained audiences through shows such as ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, ‘India's Got Talent’ and numerous hosting assignments.

–IANS

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