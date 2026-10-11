Bharati Achrekar recalls 48-year bond with Nana Patekar: ‘I saw the little child in you’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Bharati Achrekar has penned an emotional tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar.

She remembered their 48-year-long friendship and recalled his warmth, humility, and deep sense of humanity. In a heartfelt note addressed to Nana, Bharati said she was struggling to find words to express her grief, adding that it was difficult to accept that he was no longer around to listen to her. “Dear Nana, we shared a friendship that lasted 48 years. And today, as I sit down to write about you, I find myself at a loss for words. There is so much I want to talk to you about… but my heart simply cannot accept that you are no longer here to listen,” she wrote.

Recalling how their bond began, Bharati said she had worked with Nana in two plays, but he had first become friends with her husband. Over time, he grew equally close to her and would often visit their home to spend hours chatting with her husband. She said she wished she could bring those memories back to life and see Nana walk through their door once again.

Reflecting on the difference between Nana’s public image and the person she knew, Bharati said that while the world saw him as fiery and short-tempered, she saw the childlike innocence and purity in him.

“The world saw the fiery, short-tempered Nana. I saw the little child in you. I saw your pure, innocent heart,” she wrote, adding that despite being a towering artist, he never carried himself with an air of greatness or made people feel hesitant to approach him.

Bharati also remembered his quiet generosity, saying he helped people selflessly without seeking recognition or turning their needs into an opportunity to draw attention to himself.

“For you, the person standing before you was, first and foremost, a human being. Their name, identity or status came later. The world respected you for your art, but for me, the greatest thing about you was your humanity. Everything else seemed small in comparison. This Ganesh festival, I suddenly called you and said, “I’m coming over.” Today, I feel so glad I made that call. So glad I went to see you. You personally served me food, with the same warmth and affection that had defined our relationship for all these years.”

Expressing her regret at not spending more time with him, Bharati wrote that she wished she had stayed longer, chatted a little more and hugged him once again before leaving. “I am so grateful I met you. And I ache because I cannot see you again. I wish I had stayed a little longer. I wish we had chatted a little more. I wish I had hugged you one more time before leaving. Nana, how can 48 years of togetherness be captured in just a few lines? How many memories can I possibly share? And after every memory, how will I bear the pain of your absence?

Bharati said the habit of picking up the phone whenever she thought of her friend would not fade away easily. She credited his presence in her life with giving her love, emotional support and an enduring belief in humanity.

Concluding her tribute with a message of love and gratitude, Bharati described having Nana as a friend as her good fortune and bidding him farewell as her sorrow.

“The habit of picking up the phone whenever I think of you is not going to fade away so easily, my friend. Today, I just want to say this…Because you were there, my life was filled with so much love and affection. Because you were there, I always had someone to lean on. And because you were there, my faith in humanity remained intact. Having a friend like you in my life was my good fortune. Having to bid you farewell is my sorrow. You have wandered and struggled enough, my friend. Now, rest. With immense love, and thank you,” she said.

Bharati Achrekar and Nana Patekar shared a close friendship spanning over four decades, with their association rooted in Marathi theatre. Both honed their craft under the guidance of legendary theatre director Vijaya Mehta and were associated with acclaimed productions, including "Hamidabaichi Kothi" (1978) and "Mahasagar" (1979).

Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, aged 75.

--IANS

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