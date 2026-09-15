Divyanka Tripathi explains why this year’s Ganpati celebrations at her home feature blue theme

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who recently welcomed twin baby boys with her husband Vivek Dahiya, has shared the details of the Ganpati celebrations at her home.

The couple spoke with IANS during the Ganpati celebrations at their home. The actress revealed that this year’s Ganpati celebrations at their home have a blue theme as blue is said to be the favourite colour of boys.

The actress told IANS, “Our two babies have just arrived. So, we thought that Lord Ganpati should come and see our babies here at home. And we haven't done much in terms of preparations. We have kept everything very small, very simple. We have brought baby Ganesha. So, we have kept a little blue theme because there are boys, and there are some pearls, and there are rabbits, mushrooms. We have kept a little cute decor. It's for our babies”.

This is the couple’s first Ganpati celebrations after embracing parenthood. The actress also spoke about managing the celebrations while taking care of the babies.

She said, “It is hectic. We have to manage a lot. If the brain was running at 60, then it has to run at 160. That the babies should also be very comfortable. People are also coming. To manage everything properly, we have to go an extra mile”.

Talking about the preparations, she said, “We have made food at home. We have made Modak there. And we have made vegetables, roti, dal, whatever we are going to eat at home, we have made everything for food at home”.

The actress said that taking care of such young babies is a huge task, and they are enjoying this phase of parenthood.

“Even while sleeping, we are looking at the babies whether they are okay or not. We never thought so much about ourselves as much as we are thinking about the new individuals. And when we used to think that we should do something different, something good, now it seems that whatever we do, it should be good for the babies”, she added.

--IANS

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