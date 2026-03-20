Bhagyashree enjoys wolf-driven sleigh ride during romantic Finland getaway with Himalay

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) From riding sleighs driven by wolves to visiting Santa Village, Bollywood actress Bhagyashree seems to be living her Arctic dream with husband Himalaya Dassani.

The couple’s romantic getaway to Finland has been nothing short of magical, where the actress has been offering glimpses of snow-clad landscapes, adventure activities and cosy moments with her husband.

Sharing highlights from her trip, Bhagyashree took to her social media account and wrote, “The Artic Adventure! The highlights from Helsinki, Rovaniemi and Levi… a short”.

The carousel post features a mix of pictures and videos capturing the couple’s experiences.

In one picture, Bhagyashree and Himalaya are seen posing amid thick snow, dressed in heavy winter wear, exuding warmth and companionship.

Another fun video clip shows Himalaya pulling Bhagyashree on a sled as she spreads her arms in joy.

Adding a dash of adventure, Bhagyashree is also seen floating in icy waters, in -25° celcius, wearing a bright survival suit.

A cheerful video captures Himalaya waving at the camera during one of their outdoor excursions, and another showcases a scenic dog-sled ride cutting through deep white snow.

Bhagyashree also gave an insight into the plethora and variety of lipsmacking delicacies they devoured throughout their trip.

One of the standout pictures from the carousel, shows Bhagyashree posing in front of a massive red ship labelled “Polar Explorer,” arms wide open, as if embracing the Arctic chill.

The Finland trip seems to be a part of Bhagyashree’s ongoing travel spree.

The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress has been globetrotting across international destinations as well as several scenic locations within India over the past few months.

On the professional front, Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan.

The movie was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions.

Soon after the film’s success, she married businessman Himalaya Dassani and stepped away from Bollywood for a long period to focus on her family life, though she did appear in a few projects over the years, but they all remained limited in scale.

In the past few years, Bhagyashree has gradually returned to the media glare, staying active through films, television appearances and social media.

–IANS

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