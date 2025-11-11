November 11, 2025 3:40 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree apologises for her condolence post for Dharmendra, wishes him speedy recovery

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) As fake reports of veteran actor Dharmendra's passing away were doing the rounds, several celebs offered their tribute to the legendary star on social media. The long list also included actress Bhagyashree.

As Sunny Deol's team has confirmed that Dharmendra is ‘recovering and responding to treatment,’ Bhagyashree criticized the spreading of such fake news.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she penned, "Oh my God! How horrible for fake news to be spread like this about a person so revered! I am so sorry for sharing my condolences post for Dharamji.. its simply what I heard on the news (sic)."

Offering her apologies, Bhagyashree added, "I apologize. May God bless him with a speedy recovery."

Talking about Dharmendra's latest health update, when IANS got in touch with Sunny Deol’s team, they revealed, “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.”

Sunny Deol's team has been sharing regular updates regarding the veteran actor's health.

Prior to this, the team issued a clarification confirming that Dharmendra's health continues to be stable.

Urging all to stay away from spreading any false information, they said in their statement, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

As false reports of Dharmendra's demise surfaced, veteran actress Hema Malini expressed her anger, saying, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy (sic).”

Esha Deol also assured that her father is stable and recovering well in the hospital.

“The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery (sic),” her post read.

--IANS

pm/

