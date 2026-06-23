Beyonce shares emotional reason behind Jay Z's hair transformation

Los Angeles, June 23 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Beyonce has shared why her husband, Jay Z let go of his dreadlocks after 8 years. The singer has shared a video on YouTube in which she details her rapper husband's style transformation as he swapped his longtime hairstyle for a new afro style.

The rapper debuted his new hairdo on stage at a festival show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last month. The singer revealed that Jay Z wanted to honour his father by embracing the same style.

Beyonce said, "Everyone wants to know the details of Jay's hair transformation. Jay told me a few months ago that he was planning on combing out his locks for his Philly show with The Roots. He wanted to do this in honour of his father. His name was Adnis Reeves. And his favourite sports team was from Philly. His dad used to rock a 'fro (an afro) so he wanted to rock a 'fro in his honour”.

She further mentioned, “I wasn't all the way convinced that he would be able to comb out his locks considering he had such thick lock wicks and his hair had been locking for over eight years”.

The singer shared that her husband originally grew his hair long because he wanted to instil confidence in the couple's eldest daughter Blue, 14, about her own locks.

She said, "I always thought it was beautiful that the real reason Jay grew out his hair was to show Blue that her hair was like his hair. Let me rewind and tell you some backstory. Our daughter was about five and she wasn't feeling very confident about her hair at the time. When she told her father that, it inspired Jay to grow out his hair. We really wanted her to love and embrace every inch of her gorgeous curls. The five-year-old Blue had no idea that her father's hair had texture like hers”.

--IANS

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