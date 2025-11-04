November 04, 2025 5:47 PM हिंदी

Beware of ‘Digital Arrest’ fraud, document interactions: NPCI

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The National Payments Corporation of India on Tuesday urged citizens to be vigilant against “digital arrest” scams in which fraudsters impersonate law enforcement to coerce victims into sharing personal data or transferring money.

"Report suspicious numbers to the national cybercrime helpline by dialling 1930 or the Department of Telecommunication (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc/)," NPCI said in an advisory.

"Save messages, take screenshots and document interactions. This can help authorities if you need to file a report," the organisation reminded.

In digital arrest scams, scammers typically initiate contact by phone and then switch to video calls, posing as police, CBI, income‑tax or customs officers.

"Be cautious especially if they claim urgent legal action is being initiated or warranted. They might allege that you or one of your family members is involved in a serious crime like money laundering, tax evasion, or drug trafficking," the advisory from the NPCI said.

Fraudsters use fear‑based language, official logos, uniforms or staged backgrounds and may threaten immediate arrest to force quick compliance.

They may create official-sounding background noise to appear legitimate, authoritative and intimidating, the statement said.

In some cases, they go to the extent of creating a police station-like setup to further convince victims of their credibility, NPCI warned.

Victims are often coerced to transfer money to their account until the investigation is complete. Terms like “clearing your name,” “assisting with the investigation”, or “refundable security deposit or escrow account” might be used by them to persuade you into transferring money to specified bank accounts, the advisory read.

NPCI recommended pausing to verify any unexpected claims of legal action and noted real government agencies will not demand money or conduct investigations via phone or video calls.

The advisory warned public to always confirm the caller's identity and consult trusted sources before taking any action.

