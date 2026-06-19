June 19, 2026 10:27 PM हिंदी

Berlin Open: Jessica Pegula outlasts Madison Keys in straight sets

Jessica Pegula outlasts Madison Keys in straight sets in Berlin on Friday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Berlin, June 19 (IANS) Jessica Pegula battled past fellow American Madison Keys in a high-quality all-American quarterfinal at the Berlin Open ATP Tour event, prevailing in two tiebreaks to secure a semifinal berth and take a 3-2 lead in their head-to-head record.

The match repeatedly shifted between the two players before Pegula stayed calm in the crucial moments and claimed victory. Afterwards, the World No. 3 explained that her success on grass often comes from trusting her instincts, rather than being overly precise.

"Sometimes on grass I'm not really aiming," Pegula said during her on-court interview. "It just goes wherever it wants to go. I think sometimes when you overthink and try to aim too much, the grass can really play you, and you lose control of the ball. So I just try to commit to hitting around the court. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's bad."

Keys started stronger in the opening set, using her trademark power to break serve and go ahead 3-1. However, with a 4-2 lead, a series of errors let Pegula get back into the match. This momentum shift was crucial as Pegula took her first set point in the tiebreak, hitting a return winner to take the opener.

The second set followed a similar pattern but with the roles reversed. Pegula's variety helped her build a 4-2 lead, but Keys fought back to level the match and push for another tiebreak.

In the final set, Pegula played some of her best tennis, including a brilliant running forehand pass and a perfectly judged lob. She showed impressive composure under pressure, saving two match points as Keys attacked on the return before finally converting her fourth opportunity to secure the win.

This victory continues an impressive grass-court run for Pegula in Berlin and brings her one win away from the final. She will next face either top seed Aryna Sabalenka or Czech wild card Nikola Bartunkova in the semifinals.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat: DGTS, CII hold seminar to promote AEO, MOOWR trade facilitation schemes

Gujarat: DGTS, CII hold seminar to promote AEO, MOOWR trade facilitation schemes

Gujarat: Over 160 NCC cadets to undergo cybersecurity training (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Over 160 NCC cadets to undergo cybersecurity training

Taylor Fritz saves match point, sets up Halle semifinal clash with in-form Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany, on Friday. Photo credit: Halle/ATP Tour

Taylor Fritz saves match point, sets up Halle semifinal clash with in-form Zverev

Mumbai Dreamers move to top of the table in Season 2 of the Rugby Premier League being played at the Ganti Mohana Chandra (GMC) Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Friday. Photo credit: RPL

Rugby Premier League: Mumbai Dreamers move to top of the table in Season 2

Yoga Day draws large crowd in Washington

Yoga Day draws large crowd in Washington

Pak forces kill two civilians, forcibly disappear another two in Balochistan (File image)

Pak forces kill two civilians, forcibly disappear another two in Balochistan

'Love Oh Love' makers release first single 'Broke Boy' from film (Photo:IANS/PR)

'Love Oh Love' makers release first single 'Broke Boy' from film

At least 250,000 girls in UK gang raped overwhelmingly by Pakistanis linked to grooming gangs (File image)

At least 250,000 girls in UK gang raped overwhelmingly by Pakistanis linked to grooming gangs

Bangladesh: 915 murder cases in three months raise concerns over law-and-order situation (File Image)

Bangladesh: 915 murder cases in three months raise concerns over law-and-order situation

India, Uzbekistan agree to double bilateral trade in next 3 years

India, Uzbekistan agree to double bilateral trade in next 3 years