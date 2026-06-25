Benny Blanco’s mom planted the seed of marrying Selena Gomez in his mind years before their romance blossomed

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Music producer Benny Blanco has shared that his mother was the one who told him to marry Selena Gomez years before their romance started.

While on a video shoot with the 33-year-old actress-and-singer, Sandra Levin encouraged the 38-year-old record producer to end his relationship and pursue a romance with Selena as she believed they were meant for each other, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During the latest episode of his, 38-year-old rapper-and-actor Lil Dicky and the latter's wife Kristin Batalucco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Benny said, "2019, I’m shooting a video with Selena. I’m dating someone else, OK? My mom’s on the video shoot, and she says, she’s just sitting there, she’s like, 'Hon, you should marry Selena’. And I was like, 'What?' And she was like, 'You should be dating someone like Selena’”.

Although he and Selena were friendly but not "best friends", Benny really liked spending time with the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker.

He said, "There was like two times in my life where I left a specific session or late video with her where I was like, 'Wow, she’s so cool. She’s like really cool’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Benny even spoke "so positively" about the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star with an ex-girlfriend, who reached out to congratulate him and Selena when they tied the knot at the luxurious Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California, last September.

The 12-time Grammy nominee shared, "An ex-girlfriend of mine from way before that, like five years before that, I was texting with her one time and she said, ‘You know, it’s so great you guys got married’. I remember you talking so positively about Selena even when we were together’. Just as like a friendly thing”.

Benny confirmed that Sandra "planted the seed" for him and Selena to get married, after podcast guest, ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Aaron Paul, 46, wondered if his mom did.

Benny shared, "She was like, 'She’s got her head on her shoulders’. She was like, 'She’s so sweet, she’s this and that’. Everyone says you always marry your best friend. That’s how it works. And she’s my f****** best friend”.

He and Selena started dating in mid-2023, with the latter confirming their relationship in December that year.

--IANS

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