Bengal municipality job case: Madan Mitra’s son appears before ED for interrogation

Kolkata, July 22 (IANS) Subhorup Mitra, son of rebel Trinamool Congress legislator Madan Mitra, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate’s Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon to face interrogation in relation to the ED’s ongoing investigation into the multi-crore municipality job case in West Bengal.

The ED has already summoned Madan Mitra, his wife, Archana Mitra and their two sons, Subhorup Mitra and Swarup Mitra, to appear at the ED office for questioning in the case.

All of them have been asked to appear at the office for interrogation during the ongoing week. The scheduled date of appearance for Madan Mitra in the matter is July 29.

Subhorup is the first person in the Mitra family to honour the notice from the ED. He appeared at the CGO (central government office) Complex at Salt Lake at around 12.30 p.m. carrying some files and went straight inside without answering queries from the waiting media persons.

Madan Mitra, who recently shifted from the minority faction in Trinamool Congress led by the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee to the “rebel but majority” faction in the party led by the expelled Trinamool Congress legislator, Ritabrata Banerjee, was the last one to receive the notice from the ED on Tuesday.

Sources aware of the development said that, as per information gathered by the central agency officials, at least 125 individuals got jobs in Titagarh Municipality in North 24 Parganas district in exchange for cash or gold. Madan Mitra's name surfaced from this source.

On June 13, the ED officials conducted raids and searches at Mitra’s two residences, one in Bhabanipur in South Kolkata and the other in Kamarhati on the northern outskirts of the city. Mitra is a three‑time legislator from Kamarhati, first from 2011 to 2016 and subsequently from 2021 to date.

Simultaneous raids and search operations were also conducted in June at seven other places in and around the state capital.

In October 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid and search operation at Mitra’s residence in the same municipality recruitment irregularities case.

The CBI last week filed a chargesheet against former West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose and his son Samudra Bose in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata in connection with the ongoing probe.

The chargesheet also named Jyotishman Chattopadhyay, an IAS officer, and two corporate entities linked to the minister and his son.

ED officials first obtained information about the municipality job irregularities while conducting raids at the residence of Ayan Shil, a middleman involved in both the municipality job case and the multi‑crore cash‑for‑school job case during the previous Trinamool regime.

Later, the CBI began an investigation into the matter following an order from the Calcutta High Court and arrested Shil. The CBI and ED sleuths, who conducted parallel probes into the municipality and school job cases, traced unauthorised property worth over Rs 100 crore owned by Shil.

--IANS

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