Bengal ex-minister Sujit Bose got luxury flats for jobs, laundered crores: ED

Kolkata, May 15 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detailed a series of grave allegations against former West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose, characterising him as a primary beneficiary of the multi-crore municipality recruitment scam.

The ED revealed that Bose’s arrest on May 11 followed a pattern of deliberate non-compliance and evasive behaviour during the investigation into money laundering allegations against him.

According to the federal agency, Bose was summoned multiple times for the recording of his statements but consistently avoided appearances. Investigators noted that the former Mamata minister cited various preoccupations to seek repeated adjournments.

When he eventually appeared for questioning, officials described his responses as evasive and highlighted a total lack of cooperation throughout the examination process.

The ED’s findings indicate that Bose allegedly received direct "proceeds of crime" in the form of multiple luxury flats. These assets were allegedly handed over in exchange for ensuring appointments for several individuals across various municipalities.

Furthermore, the agency alleged that Bose amassed cash through illegal means running into crores, which was subsequently laundered through his purported business ventures to integrate the money into the formal economy.

The investigation, which began following a CBI FIR and directions from the Calcutta High Court, has uncovered a deep-seated conspiracy involving the manipulation of OMR sheets.

The ED stated that the scam extended across numerous civic bodies, including South Dum Dum, Baranagar, and Halisahar, covering positions ranging from clerks and teachers to sweepers and drivers.

According to the agency, the documents indicated that the alleged irregularities extended beyond teachers’ recruitment and covered appointments in several municipalities, including Kanchrapara, New Barrackpore, Kamarhati, Titagarh, Baranagar and Dum Dum. Posts allegedly filled through illegal means included sweepers, clerks, peons, ambulance attendants, pump operators and drivers.

The ED alleged that contracts related to recruitment processes in multiple municipalities were awarded to a single company, identified as ABS Infozon Pvt Ltd, headed by one Ayan Sil.

Investigators claimed the company manipulated OMR sheets and merit lists to facilitate appointments of “unmeritorious candidates” in exchange for money and other favours.

During the course of the probe, searches at premises linked to the scam led to the seizure of approximately Rs 3.45 crore in cash along with incriminating property documents and digital devices.

Bose is currently in ED custody for 10 days following a court order at Bichar Bhavan, as the agency moves to identify other high-ranking political functionaries involved in the recruitment racket.

--IANS

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