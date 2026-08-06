Bengal BJP details measures taken against errant insiders after regime change

Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) To give a clear message of sincerity on the issue of “zero tolerance against corruption” as pronounced by the party leadership, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made public the details of action taken against party insiders since the change in regime in the state in May.

As per the details provided by the BJP’s internal disciplinary committee in the state, in the last three months -- May, June and July -- over 200 party insiders have been served with show-cause notices following repeated complaints against them of involvement in activities like corruption, extortion and other immoral activities considered inappropriate with the party policies.

“Out of these 200 show-cause notices, around 50 were served in the first three weeks after May 4, the date when the results of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections were declared, which marked our landslide victory,” said a member of the internal disciplinary committee.

The internal disciplinary committee member added that in the show-cause letters, the party insiders concerned were directed to refrain from all sorts of organisational activities till further orders, which means suspension for an indefinite period.

The internal disciplinary committee has also released details of the actions taken on these 200 show-cause notices. “Almost 50 per cent of the cases where show-cause letters were issued had been resolved."

“While some have apologised unconditionally after receiving the show-cause letters, some have submitted evidence in their defence. The suspension has been withdrawn for them, and they have been reinstated in the organisational activities. However, the total number of those under indefinite suspension is still over a hundred. Around 30 individuals among those who are still under suspension have serious charges of involvement in corruption and extortion,” said the internal disciplinary committee member.

The others who are still under suspension, he added, have been accused of charges such as breach of party discipline, disobedience to party leadership and forcefully occupying party offices of rival political forces, among others.

Since the regime changed in West Bengal, BJP’s top state leadership has been issuing strong notes of caution to party insiders about their getting involved in immoral activities like corruption and extortion.

BJP’s state president in West Bengal and the party’s Rajya Sabha member, Samik Bhattacharya, was the first to ring the alarm bell in the matter. Later, heavyweight members in the current state cabinet, such as Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul, also issued warnings.

“Now, the details of action taken against errant party insiders in the last three months have proved that those notes of caution issued by our top leaders were not empty threats. It is also an indirect caution for those who have still not refrained from immoral activities,” the internal disciplinary committee member said.

--IANS

src/dpb