Arti Singh opens up about relationship with Dipak Chauhan, says ‘We had our ups and downs’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Television actress Arti Singh looked back at her beautiful journey with husband Dipak Chauhan as the couple completed three years since their first meeting.

The ‘Waaris’ actress shared a heartfelt note on social media, reflecting on their love, memories, and the bond they have built together. Sharing a special post, Arti expressed how her love for Dipak has grown stronger over the years. She wrote, “Exact 3 years today when we first met.”

Recalling their journey, she mentioned that Dipak brought a sense of peace into her life that she had been searching for years. She thanked him for making her feel special through their love and the countless memories they created together.

“Difference is only that I love u more now and u came half an early that time now u come late .. and in these 3 years the peace u hv given me I searched for it since years .. love and so many memories where u made me feel special thank u for everything.We had our up and downs but we were honest with each other about our feelings. That’s what we are here real and not fake. Love you a lot this song is what I always always believed. Jo mere liye bana hai vo ayega and aap aaye meri blessing thi.”

Arti Singh posted her mushy clicks with Dipak where they could be seen striking different poses for the camera. Th duo complimented each other in traditional outfits.

For the unversed, Arti Singh tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in a traditional wedding ceremony held at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. The couple later celebrated their first wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at the sacred Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand.

As part of the intimate celebration, Arti and Dipak performed traditional rituals, took pheras, and exchanged varmalas. The couple also shared glimpses from the special ceremony on social media.

--IANS

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