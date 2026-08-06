August 06, 2026 1:29 PM हिंदी

Indian IT sector's recruitment grows 10 pc annually

Indian IT sector's recruitment grows 10 pc annually

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) India’s technology hiring is diverging into two distinct trends as overall demand for tech work rose 10 per cent annually even as entry‑level IT roles eased, a report said on Thursday.

The report from job site foundit said AI-led roles now account for 4 per cent of entry-level hiring, up from around 1 per cent a year ago.

Rather than hiring graduates primarily to build AI models, employers are increasingly recruiting talent to operate, validate and optimise AI systems.

The IT industry’s share of fresher hiring eased from 32 per cent to 24 per cent, signalling that many technology roles are now being created outside traditional IT firms — in banks, manufacturers, healthcare companies and global capability centres.

The IT occupation index rose 10 per cent year-on-year while the IT industry index fell 6 per cent.

Fresher hiring overall declined 2 per cent month-on-month and 10 per cent year-on-year. Across the market, the 7–10-year experience band was the only cohort to grow, up 2 per cent month-on-month and 11 per cent year-on-year.

One in four entry-level IT jobs has disappeared over the past year, even as demand for tech work has continued to grow.

"The organisations that keep hiring graduates through a slow year are investing in future capability — they're building tomorrow's leadership pipeline rather than competing for an increasingly expensive experienced workforce a few years down the line," said Tarun Sinha, CEO, foundit.

Sales & business development rose from 18 per cent to 20 per cent of fresher hiring, engineering & production from 6 per cent to 8 per cent, and medical roles from 7 per cent to 11 per cent — the largest gain of any function.

STEM graduates continue to dominate hiring, accounting for 42 per cent of fresher hiring reflecting sustained demand for technical capabilities.

—IANS

aar/ag

LATEST NEWS

Karan Deol opens up on whether father Sunny Deol ever hit him while growing up

Karan Deol reveals if Sunny Deol ever hit him growing up

Indi, Fiji discuss strengthening cooperation in affordable social housing, sustainable urban development

Indi, Fiji discuss strengthening cooperation in affordable social housing, sustainable urban development

B'desh gas crisis deepens financial hardships for CNG filling stations; puts jobs at risk

B'desh gas crisis deepens financial hardships for CNG filling stations; puts jobs at risk

Akanksha Chamola grooves to 'Saat Samundar Paar' with Farah Khan, joins Mouni Roy for 'Kajra Re' at 'Lock Upp' bash

Akanksha Chamola grooves to 'Saat Samundar Paar' with Farah Khan, joins Mouni Roy for 'Kajra Re'

Indian IT sector's recruitment grows 10 pc annually

Indian IT sector's recruitment grows 10 pc annually

Arti Singh opens up about relationship with Dipak Chauhan, says ‘We had our ups and downs’

Arti Singh opens up about relationship with Dipak Chauhan, says ‘We had our ups and downs’

'Became greedy in searching for runs': Labuschagne opens up on lean patch ahead of Bangladesh series

'Became greedy in searching for runs': Labuschagne opens up on lean patch ahead of Bangladesh series

Gold hits seven-week high as safe-haven demand offsets hopes of US-Iran deal

Gold hits seven-week high as safe-haven demand offsets hopes of US-Iran deal

Badshah on ‘Hustle’: Rs.1 cr winner prize is a reflection of how far the culture has come

Badshah on ‘Hustle’: Rs.1 cr winner prize is a reflection of how far the culture has come

Indian equity markets present long‑term opportunity despite near‑term lag: Report

Indian equity markets present long‑term opportunity despite near‑term lag: Report