Benedict Cumberbatch seen arguing with fellow cyclist during alleged road clash

London, May 12 (IANS) English star Benedict Cumberbatch was seen in a heated argument in the bike lane with a fellow cyclist.

In an Instagram video shared by the Singaporean newspaper Straits Times, Cumberbatch was seen in a verbal spat with another man on a London street.

Amid onlookers, the two were filmed confronting each other after the cyclist accused Cumberbatch of breaking the rules of the road by running red lights, reports people.com.

“You’re deluded, you’re lying,” the cyclist, wearing a face covering, can be heard saying. “I was behind you the entire time.”

A frustrated Cumberbatch denied the man’s claims, saying, “Dude, you verbally abused me. I braked my bike to stop you.”

The cyclist’s sarcastic response was, “Oh no, I verbally abused you because you completely and repeatedly broke the law.”

“No, I didn’t,” responds Cumberbatch, adding, “Once. And I admitted to it.”

According to pagesix.com, the altercation lasted about 10 minutes before the other man left, and Cumberbatch then agreed to pose for photos with young fans who had assembled.

“It was crazy,” an eyewitness said, saying the shouting biker had followed the star and "doubled down on his rage" when he saw it was Cumberbatch.

“It was such a pompous road rage that it almost felt like it had been staged.”

Cumberbatch has been feted with honours including a British Academy Television Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Laurence Olivier Award, in addition to nominations for two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globes.

He began acting in Shakespearean theatre productions before making his West End debut in Richard Eyre's revival of Hedda Gabler in 2005.

Since then, he has starred in Royal National Theatre productions of After the Dance and Frankenstein. In 2015, he played the title role in Hamlet at the Barbican Theatre.

--IANS

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