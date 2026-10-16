Ben Affleck warns cinegoers about implications of trashing ‘Digger’ starring Tom Cruise

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has come out in support of ‘Digger’ which stars Tom Cruise as the film struggles at the box-office.

He appeared on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, and said that the movie was a brave attempt, and warned moviegoers what exactly their trashing of the movie will result in. Mainly, publicly bashing ‘Digger’ will only lead the major Hollywood studios to make “s*****” movies that don’t stand out from each other.

He said, “It’s a little bit like the high-school bullying thing, with people who hadn’t even seen movies. You see it happening now, frankly, with ‘Digger’. Everybody wants to celebrate this bomb as if it’s the most exciting thing to happen. And you think like, it’s a pretty ambitious, interesting movie made by interesting people who have talent”.

Affleck has weathered his own box office flops over the course of his decades-long career. ‘Digger’ from director Alejandro G. Inarritu, tells the story of an oil baron, who is faced with the end of the world after one of his rigs in Antarctica malfunctions and sends ice caps hurtling towards Europe.

The film has only earned $15 million at the US box-office since it debuted in theatres on October 2. With a production budget north of $160 million and a marketing budget pegged at $100 million, the film needs to earn $350 million just to break even in theaters.

Earlier, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway defended Tom Cruise. The actress gave the dark comedy a superb review after it struggled at the American box office and received a mixed response from critics.

The Oscar-winning actress, 43, published her first written review on the film-sharing platform Letterboxd, praising the new satire directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, 63.

She wrote about ‘Digger’, “I loved this brilliant movie. It’s smart and trippy and aggressive and funny and ambitious. It’s worth making the time see and decide for yourself what you make of it. For me? 10/10”.

The review also follows the announcement Anne and Tom are due to work together on a sequel to his 1990 racing drama ‘Days of Thunder’, scheduled for 2028.

--IANS

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