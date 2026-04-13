BEML bags $36.38 million export order from Middle East

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) State-owned BEML Ltd on Monday said it has secured an export order worth $36.38 million (about Rs 336 crore) from the Middle East for the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the equipment will be deployed for infrastructure development projects in the region.

With this order, BEML’s international order book has expanded to $106.95 million (around Rs 996 crore), strengthening its global presence, the company added.

On March 18, the company received a Letter of Intent for an overseas order worth around $60 million from the African region for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of standard gauge metro rolling stock. This marked BEML’s first-ever international order in the metro segment.

Following the latest order win, BEML shares traded in the green.

The stock rose nearly 1 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,635.80 apiece on the NSE before paring gains to close 0.12 per cent higher at Rs 1,623.10.

The stock has declined 12.44 per cent so far this year and is down 46.34 per cent over the past 12 months.

On the financial front, BEML reported a consolidated loss of Rs 22.38 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, compared to a profit of Rs 24.41 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a loss of Rs 23 crore in Q3FY26, slightly narrower than the Rs 25 crore loss reported in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s consolidated income rose to Rs 1,087.13 crore during the quarter from Rs 880.28 crore a year earlier.

However, expenses increased to Rs 1,112.54 crore from Rs 850.70 crore, impacting profitability.

In a separate development in February, the company said that Bipin Kumar Gupta ceased to be an Independent Director on its board with effect from February 10, following the completion of his tenure.

--IANS

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